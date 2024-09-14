ARLINGTON, TX — Sevgi Uzun has made an impact in her rookie season with the Dallas Wings. The 26-year-old is originally from Turkey and spent the past few years playing overseas. She had a dream of reaching the WNBA, but was not sure when that dream would become a reality. Uzun joining the Wings happened by accident in a sense, and it all began with an overseas trip by head coach Latricia Trammell.

“A lot of people consider her a rookie because she's never played in the WNBA before,” Trammell said of Uzun. “I had an opportunity to go overseas this past offseason and watch Natasha (Howard) and saw Sev (Uzun). Greg (Bibb) and I were talking about her and just what she brings to the table. She's been a bright light for us… I'm a Sev fan.”

Latricia Trammell's overseas trip changed everything for Sevgi Uzun

Trammell had initially traveled overseas to watch Natasha Howard, who has played a big role in 2024 for Dallas. The Wings head coach also happened to notice Uzun's play, however.

So what was Uzun thinking when she learned that Trammell was there and watching her play?

“I didn't know at the beginning, I was just playing, doing what I love to do,” Uzun told ClutchPoints. “And then Tash (Howard) talked to me about it and I got so excited. Obviously that was my dream. And just knowing that somebody… they paid attention to me. She came to our game and watched it first-hand. I got so excited… I didn't even play good, actually. Oh my gosh, she was sitting there. But yeah, it was amazing.”

Uzun has settled into a backup guard role for the Wings in 2024. She has played in 37 total games, starting 19 of those contests. Overall, she is averaging 4.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game. Although Uzun's numbers may not jump off the page, she has found ways to positively contribute to the team.

“I mean, it's been so fun,” Uzun said of her first season in the WNBA. “I know we had hard times. We had injured players… We had a rough time, it affected us during the season. But I really have enjoyed my time in the league.”

Uzun has the talent to make even more of an impact in the coming seasons. Nevertheless, the Wings understand that her effort has been important for the team in 2024. The 2024 campaign has been a challenge for Dallas, but the Wings are developing a core of players which should excite fans for the future.