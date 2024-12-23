The Dallas Wings announced Chris Koclanes as the team's next head coach on Monday.

Dallas is turning to a complete reset of sorts, with Curt Miller previously being announced as the new general manager as well. Koclanes replaces Latricia Trammell, who coached the Wings from 2023-24 before the team went in a different direction this offseason.

Koclanes is excited for the opportunity to coach the Wings.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Dallas Wings,” Koclanes said in a statement, via the Wings. “I would like to thank Chairman Bill Cameron, CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb and General Manager Curt Miller for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility. I look forward to partnering with our ownership, front office and players to create a sustainable championship culture that is felt on and off the floor, and in the community. I’m excited to support and empower the women of this league as we continue to elevate the WNBA to new heights.”

Chris Koclanes has previous assistant coaching experience at both the WNBA and college basketball level. He most recently served as the assistant coach for USC women's basketball.

The Wings, despite enduring a difficult 2024 season that saw them fail to reach the postseason, have hope for the future. Dallas landed the 2025 No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft Lottery. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Wings will likely take UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers with the selection. If she lives up to her potential at the WNBA level, Bueckers has an opportunity to be a franchise-changing talent.

With superstar Arike Ogunbowale leading the way already, the Wings could return to the postseason sooner rather than later. It will be an adjustment for the team with a new head coach, but the Wings clearly believe he can make a difference.