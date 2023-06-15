The Dallas Wings have been hit with the injury/absence bug to start the 2023 WNBA season. They have been without prized offseason trade acquisition Diamond DeShields and 2023 first round draft pick Lou Lopez Senechal since the start of the season. Both players are dealing with knee injuries and are expected to miss significant time. They recently lost starting center Teaira McCowan who is headed to Turkey for overseas commitments. They had been without Crystal Dangerfield who suffered an Achilles injury early in the season but she has returned. Unfortunately, Dangerfield's return meant the end of Odyssey Sims' hardship contract that was terminated on Thursday.

Roster Update: Crystal Dangerfield has been cleared to return to play. With Dangerfield’s return, the Wings have released Odyssey Sims from her hardship contract. 🔗 https://t.co/bTwzvWHhzB pic.twitter.com/5nKoLSyfEh — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) June 15, 2023

Odyssey Sims was signed to a hardship contract last week when the Wings had less than ten available players on their roster. A ten-year WNBA veteran, Sims appeared in four games for the Wings. During that stretch she averaged 4.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists with splits of 34.8 percent shooting from the field, 16.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 33.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While Sims' shooting percentages were very low, she provided the team with a veteran ball-handler and playmaker.

Sims was an All-Star in 2019 with the Minnesota Lynx. This was her second stint with the Wings. She began her career with the team in 2014 when they were still the Tulsa Shock. She accompanied them to Dallas when they relocated in 2016. She's also had stints with the Los Angeles Sparks, Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. She's still capable of helping a WNBA team.