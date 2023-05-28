David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Dallas Wings have started off the season 2-0 so far behind the hot shooting of Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale is rapidly becoming one of the league’s top stars and making the Wings must-see TV. They have been winning early on despite a few key injury absences. The Wings are already without Diamond DeShields who is battling a knee issue and will miss an undetermined amount of time. They’re also hoping for good news soon regarding starting center Teaira McCowan. Teaira McCowan suffered a knee injury in the first game of the season. She missed the second game and she is once again listed on the Wings injury report as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Storm as per Matt Cohen of Winsidr.

The @DallasWings injury report ahead of their game tomorrow against the Sky: Diamond DeShields (Knee) – OUT Teaira McCowan (Knee/Ankle) – QUESTIONABLE Lou Lopez Senechal (Knee) – OUT #VoltUp@Winsidr — Matt Cohen (@matt_cohenWBB) May 27, 2023

Teaira McCowan’s injury is a significant one as it leaves the Wings very thin in the frontcourt. She was coming off a pretty strong first year with the Wings in which she averaged 11.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds with splits of 60.2 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

McCowan was forced to leave the team’s season opener against the Atlanta Dream and did not return. Prior to exiting the game, she had four points and nine rebounds 16 minutes of play. She is thought to be the Wings center of the future.

This is McCowan’s second season with the Wings after spending the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever. The Fever drafted her with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft. She was traded to the Wings in the 2022 offseason.