Natasha Howard did not waste much time before announcing that she is planning to leave the Dallas Wings this offseason. The veteran made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, less than 24 hours following the 2024 WNBA regular season finale.

“I would like to thank the Dallas Wings for two great years,” Howard wrote. “It has been a wonderful opportunity to play for this franchise and in front of our loyal fans. I've enjoyed playing alongside my teammates and wish them all the best. Free agency is upon us and I am focused on exploring every option. I look forward to this next chapter with a new team and new city.”

Howard's immediate announcement took fans by surprise. In fact, the timing of the announcement even surprised some Wings players.

“AAAAAHHHH THAT WAS SO QUICK,” Satou Sabally, who will also be a free agent, commented on Howard's Instagram post that read the same announcement.

Howard, a two-time All-Star, played with the Wings in 2023 and 2024. The 2024 campaign was far from ideal for the Wings overall, but Howard played well for the most part. She averaged 17.6 points per game on 45.6 percent field goal shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds per outing.

Howard's veteran leadership was important for the team as well. She will be missed without question.

What Natasha Howard's expected departure means for Wings

Howard, a forward, was a starter during her time with the Wings. Forward Maddy Siegrist will likely see an increase in playing time as a result of Howard's departure.

Siegrist displayed intriguing potential early in 2024 before suffering a finger injury. She returned in the second half of the season and performed well down the stretch.

The Wings have other looming free agents who could be re-signed. Dallas would surely love to re-sign Satou Sabally, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to.

The 2024 offseason will be of the utmost importance for Dallas as they hope to bounce back in 2025.