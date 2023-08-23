Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally is never afraid to share her opinion and once again got brutally honest, this time calling out Minnesota Lynx fans after an incident Tuesday night in the Wings' 91-86 loss at Minnesota. Sabally, who sprained her ankle late in the game after a flagrant foul, said that some members of the Lynx fan base had yelled that they were glad she was hurt.

Sabally posted her response to Lynx fans after the game on her social media.

“Disgusting fan base in Minny,” Sabally posted. “The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can't be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long.”

Three Lynx fans were reportedly ejected by arena officials after yelling at Sabally on court, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve issued Sabally an apology, via M.A. Voepel of ESPN.com.

“There's no place for that. I was disappointed,” Reeve said. “I apologized. Our fans are passionate, [but] you just can't cross the line of celebrating someone's injury. We wouldn't want that. We apologize that that happened to Satou.”

Tempers had been running high all game between the Wings and Lynx. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Lynx forward Bridget Carleton and Sabally got into a physical altercation after Sabally was fouled, resulting in a technical foul for Sabally.

With 25 seconds left in the game, Carleton fouled Sabally again, leading to Sabally's ankle injury. Carleton was subsequently ejected for her second flagrant foul.

After making all three free throws, Sabally blew a kiss to the crowd, which resulted in more yelling from the Lynx fanbase.

Satou Sabally and the Wings will take on the Lynx again this Thursday — this time in front of what should be a lively Dallas home crowd.