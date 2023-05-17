We knew that a Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel would be coming — after all, the micro-budget indie horror flick captivated audiences enough to make bank at the box office for a film of its stature. In good news for the production, international buyers have been found for the film.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that multiple suitors have been found for the upcoming sequel including Cinemex (Mexico and Latin America); Plaion (Germany and Italy); Crome Films (France); Movie Company (Benelux); Njuta Films (Scandinavia); Voxell Films (Russia/CIS); Umbrella (Australia and New Zealand); Phoenicia (Middle East); BG Film (Turkey); AV-Jet (Taiwan); PictureWorks (India and airlines).

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey took advantage of the titular character becoming public domain and transformed the children’s character into a slasher movie antagonist. The first film follows Winnie and Piglet as they seek revenge against Christopher Robin for abandoning them and going into adulthood and they go on a rampage through the Hundred Acre Wood.

The first film grossed nearly $5 million at the box office on a budget of under $100,000 and was a hit for Fathom Events. On its opening day, the film grossed $760,954. A sequel was inevitable, and THR reports that production is set to begin this fall and with a much larger budget. Rhys Frake-Waterfield will return as writer and director and will produce with Scott Jeffrey for Jagged Edge Productions. Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland will serve as executive producers for ITN Studios. ITN will handle the domestic distribution of the film. Shoutout to Andrew Scott Bell who composed the music for the film and will seemingly return for the sequel.