In the unlikeliest of cinematic universes announced thus far, for those who thought a horror movie version of everyone's favorite pooh bear was a stand-alone experiment, think again. Apparently the creative team behind the surprise breakout micro-budget slasher film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is on the verge of unveiling the “Poohniverse,” a horror compilation of beloved childhood characters turned evil.
So for those who love Bambi, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tigger, Piglet, The Mad Hatter and Sleeping Beauty but thought there was a dearth of murderous carnage in their origin tales, you're in luck — they're all set to be featured as a very un-Disney-friendly team of blood-thirsty killers in the newly announced 2025 film Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.
Variety published an exclusive about the venture on Monday, along with a very Avengers-inspired movie poster in which Winnie the Pooh is wielding a bear trap on a chain and riding a Kojo version of Bambi, with various other dream haunting versions of childhood favorites in the background.
The Poohniverse will come from Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios, which also produced the surprise breakout 2023 Blood and Honey take on Winnie the Pooh, which certainly was not written by Pooh creator A. A. Milne.
The creatives involved are quite open about their desire to do for these childhood classics what Marvel did for its superhero films in assembling the Avengers and the MCU.
As actor-producer Scott Chambers, the head of Jagged Edge, explains to Variety, “As horror fans, we would love an Avengers that is all villains.”
He continues, “It’d have Freddy Krueger, Jason, ‘Halloween,' ‘Scream,' all of those. Obviously that will never happen, but we can make it happen in our own little way, and that’s where this film has been born.”
And for those concerned the filmmakers are jumping too quickly to the ensemble pic from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, fear not. Pooh, the “Iron Man” of this franchise, is getting his gory sequel later this month when Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 premieres.
Meanwhile, the other classic kids' characters gone bad will also get their own standalone films before joining forces — in such upcoming releases as Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio Unstrung.
All of the films will feature connective tissues to one another, building to the eventual crossover event.
“Poohniverse” is a tongue-in-cheek moniker for the latest cinematic universe. The actual name will be the Twisted Childhood Universe.
Rhys Jake-Waterfield, the director of both Blood and Honey films, explains, “We’ve got access to all these concepts so it’s like a self-contained bubble and we can do what we want with them.” Jake-Waterfield, who will also take the reigns of Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, also adds, “So yeah, it’s really exciting.”
Not that fans of the franchise are necessarily tuning in for the intricate plot, but there will be some semblance of a story centered on the monsters teaming up to go after survivors from the previous films, while also turning on each other when they see fit, for what Chambers calls, “carnage within the group” and “epic sequences of monster vs. monster.”
So if you are sick of watching these squeaky-clean characters with your kids on Disney+ and want to see them act out your deepest nightmares in a live action microbudget horror-based cinematic universe instead, the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel and the rest of the upcoming Poohniverse should be right up your alley.