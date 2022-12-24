By Tristin McKinstry · 3 min read

When it comes to the elite defensemen in the NHL, many names come to mind. Victor Hedman with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Roman Josi with the Nashville Predators, and Cale Makar with the Colorado Avalanche to name a few.

This season, we are seeing a few different names enter that conversation. San Jose Sharks blueliner Erik Karlsson has re-entered the conversation after a couple of down seasons. And then there’s “Norrissey.”

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey has earned that nickname with his play this season. The Jets are second in the Central Division on 43 points, one off the Dallas Stars. And their 27-year-old star defender is a major reason why.

With no further ado, here are two reasons why Josh Morrissey is a Norris Trophy favorite.

2) Elite with historic twist

Josh Morrissey is playing at an elite level. He has a career-high 39 points so far, and we aren’t even into the new year yet. He has an assist in 26 of Winnipeg’s game’s so far, as the Jets defenseman has dished out helpers 33 times this season.

Morrissey has also stamped out a bit of a place in history, as well. Prior to Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, the Jets defenseman had a streak of 11 straight games with at least one assist. He is just the 10th blueliner in NHL history to have an assist streak that long.

Morrissey trails only Erik Karlsson for points by defenseman. He produces more than names such as Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, and Rasmus Dahlin. What sets him apart, however, is his defense.

While Karlsson is a skilled offensive threat, Morrissey plays at a high level in all phases. He is one of the toughest defenders in the league and, while not flawless, certainly deserving of the recognition among the league’s best.

2) Fire burning anew

How has Morrissey found his stride as an elite-level player in the NHL? Well, this goes back to the summer, when the Jets brought Rick Bowness back to Winnipeg as head coach.

When the veteran head coach made his return to the team, he challenged his 27-year-old star. “This is what I told him. When there’s a discussion of who the top 10D are for the Norris Trophy voting, I want to see your name in there,” Bowness said.

This conversation rejuvenated Morrissey, and helped him feel more confident in his game. A confidence that has grown this season, and has certainly been reflected in his play on the ice.

“I remember getting off that call and it’s all you want as a player, right, is to have the coach have the confidence in you to play you and all those things, but also believe you have more to give and room to improve your game,” the Jets defenseman said.

“So, I think that really pushed me through the rest of the summer and into the start of the season. He’s been encouraging me to play aggressive and all of our defense to play more aggressive, be more up in the play.”

His teammates have taken notice, as well. And they are among the biggest supporters for “Norrissey” to claim the top prize for defenseman in the NHL.

“His defensive game speaks for itself, but obviously it’s hard to score in this league as a defenseman. To put up the numbers he’s putting up is pretty impressive. It’s great to have a guy like that on the team,” Jets forward Cole Perfetti said.