Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen gave a glowing endorsement of new Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell during an interview with Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus.

“I knew right away that he’s a great leader,” Braelon Allen said, via Chadwick. “He’s a player’s coach and he’s a winner. All of the qualities that you could want in a head coach, he has.”

Luke Fickell had a very successful run with the Cincinnati football program, before he joined the Wisconsin football program for the 2023 season. He was the interim head coach at Ohio State in 2011, when they went 6-7. He was with the Cincinnati football program from 2017 to 2022 and had a 57-18 record, the winningest coach in the program’s history. Fickell got the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2021, when it lost to Alabama. Now he is taking over for Paul Chryst at Wisconsin.

Allen is going into his junior season at Wisconsin. He has rushed for over 1200 yards and double digit touchdowns in each of his first two seasons at the program. Allen committed to Wisconsin as a defensive player, but switched to running back when he arrived, he said via Chadwick.

Allen considered transferring when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst, but he realized that staying and playing for Luke Fickell was his best choice.

“Just from a few conversations with Coach Fickell, I could tell that he was a guy I wanted to play for,” Allen said.

As the Wisconsin football program takes on a new look with Fickell at the helm, Allen will look to continue his success in a Badgers uniform.