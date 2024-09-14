Wisconsin football now has to face No. 4 Alabama with a backup quarterback. Starting signal-caller and Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke is down for the count with what looks to be a major leg injury.

Van Dyke was taken to the locker room, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

“Van Dyke being taken to the locker room on a cart, head in his hands. Tough scene here at Camp Randall,” Rittenberg reported.

The redshirt senior will miss the rest of the game, via On3's Andy Staples.

Van Dyke was injured after being hit on a five-yard scramble by Alabama defensive end Keanu Koht. The 23-year-old was 5-of-5 passing for 16 yards before getting knocked out on the opening drive of the game and couldn't put any weight on his leg, via Rittenberg.

“Wisconsin starting QB Tyler Van Dyke injured on last play and is helped into the injury tent. Not putting any weight on one of his legs. Ugh,” Rittenberg said.

Will the Badgers recover from this?

Wisconsin football still has a chance

Despite Van Dyke's injury, the Badgers are still giving the Crimson Tide all it can handle. Wisconsin is down 7-3 with 13:42 left in the second quarter after forcing a punt.

If sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke can take care of the ball in Van Dyke's stead, the Badgers can still upset Alabama.

UPDATE: More misfortune for the Badgers, as tailback Chez Mellusi lost a fumble deep in their own territory. The Tide are now knocking on the door as they look to expand their lead.

SECOND UPDATE: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe punched in a three-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal, bringing the score to 14-3.

Locke will have to air it out now as Wisconsin attempts to come back. The six-foot, 205-pounder is just 2-of-7 passing for 13 yards thus far, so he needs to get into a better rhythm for the Badgers to have a chance.