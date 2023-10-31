Women's college volleyball is once again breaking records, this time after the Wisconsin women's volleyball match against Minnesota earned the record for the most watched volleyball match in history.

It was the first Big Ten match to air on FOX, and topped the NBA, NHL, Premier League and Formula 1 for viewership, Jeff Day of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

The data showed that the Oct. 30 match – which was won by Wisconsin – was viewed by 1.66 million households. It beat the previous viewership record of 1.19 million that was set in the 2021 NCAA Championship between Wisconsin and Nebraska, which aired on ESPN, and well exceeded the viewership record for a regular season match: 612,000 viewers, Front Office sports reported.

That previous regular season record was set Oct. 21, when the Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball game garnered more viewers than the Nebraska football game the same day.

“How many times have we seen when you give opportunities to elite women's sports that they show up?” Minnesota coach Keegan Cook said, via Day. “You have to have opportunity in order to meet opportunity … elated to see the response.”

The match aired nearly an hour after the Vikings-Packers game on Fox, with little promotion before its start.

“There's talks about more games happening in the future and I would say with the numbers that stuck around and watched that confirmed the direction that we're heading,” Minnesota coach Kelly Sheffield said, via Day.

Women's college volleyball continues to smash records. Earlier this season, Nebraska set the attendance record for a women's sport event with 92,003 attendees at Lincoln Memorial Stadium for a nonconference match against Omaha.

“You have Nebraska's volleyball day and other attendance records that have been broken and now this television broadcast, pretty outstanding,” Cook said.