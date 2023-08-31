The Nebraska volleyball team played a historic match on Wednesday in front of a packed Memorial Stadium, home of the Nebraska football team. Over 90,000 people came to watch the Cornhuskers take on Omaha volleyball, and Nebraska didn't disappoint the massive home crowd. The Cornhuskers ended up taking the match in three sets, winning the first set 25-14, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-13. Going into the match, Huskers fans knew that they had a chance to break the world record for highest attendance at a women's sporting event. The previous record was 91,648 and happened at a women's soccer game between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg back in April of 2022. Well, Nebraska fans got the job done and broke the world record, as the final attendance for the match was 92,003.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hats off to Nebraska fans. The environment inside the stadium looked electric, and it made for the biggest women's sporting event in the world's history. These student-athletes got to be a part of history, and they are also helping pave a path for women's athletics around the world to continue to grow.

This game says a lot about about the Nebraska fan base. Cornhuskers fans are some of the most loyal in college sports, and they continued to prove that on Wednesday. It has been evident in the continued support of the struggling Nebraska football team in recent years, and it was evident with tonight's world record. Most schools can fill their football stadiums, but not many schools can fill their football stadium for a volleyball match.