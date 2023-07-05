The notion of pressing the reset button is can elicit many feelings. Disappointment that such an action needs to be taken. Regret that certain moves led to this point. Optimism that a fresh start will finally breed the success you are chasing. Perhaps most of all, though, there is supposed to be an underlying sense of relief that you are working towards correcting your past mistakes. Apparently, the Washington Wizards experienced denial and oblivion when they pressed the reset button a couple weeks ago.

So much, that it feels as if they did not even commit to a full rebuild. This comes just when it felt like the organization had finally been hit with a hard dose of reality and clarity. Big contracts were not leading to positive results. Therefore, Washington did the sensible thing- albeit a little late- and traded away Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. New beginnings, at last.

Hard times lied ahead, but a complete overhaul appeared to be the only plausible way for this franchise to climb back into relevancy. Though, none of that is likely to be achieved if the foundation is left untouched. Judging by what has transpired recently, one has to wonder why the new front office was committed to cleaning house in the first place if it was just going rearrange the clutter.

The Wizards made youth a priority. I won't deny that, but they also might be headed in the exact trajectory fans wanted them to veer away from. With NBA free agency well underway, is it too late for Washington to address its biggest need?

Wizards must fix organizational philosophy

After shipping off Beal and Porzingis but then taking on Jordan Poole (4-years, $128 million) and willingly bringing back Kyle Kuzma (4-years, $102 million), it is easy for fans to say this franchise has an identity crisis. Starting over while also trying to stay competitive is a philosophy many teams are starting to implement. It is an ideal blueprint, if one can pull it off. That is a tough needle to thread for new team president Michael Winger.

It should be noted that the Wizards' roster was much better than their recent futility suggests, as injuries frequently derailed them. Their ceiling, however, was likely a No. 7 seed in the playoffs, and that might be too generous. Building back up through the NBA Draft is really the best path for a market like Washington to take. Instead, it is going around in circles by investing a lot in talent that is unlikely to equate to serious contention in the Eastern Conference.

Listen, I know that championships are not a realistic goal for every organization. Sustained success and national relevancy is an acceptable consolation prize for some. The Wizards could even fall under that category, for now at least, but I'm not sure this approach achieves that end, either.

Both Poole and Kuzma were undeniably important pieces on a championship team. They will be the co-stars on this new-era Washington squad. The problem, though, is we have seen what can happen when they ascend to more prominent roles. And it is less than stellar. The former Golden State Warriors guard scored more than 20 points per game but shot inefficiently and struggled profusely in the postseason. Kyle Kuzma is harder to evaluate.

The 27-year-old wing came into his own in D.C. and assumed a leadership position. His shooting numbers are nearly identical to his new teammate's at 44.8 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from behind the 3-point line, but he was forced to take difficult shots with few viable offensive options around him. What is really going to change now, though? He will still have the same impulses and freedom to carry a big share of on-court responsibilities.

With Kuzma being a top option, the Wizards struggled to compete for an NBA Play-In spot. Throwing in another volume scorer who sometimes hoists up ill-advised shots like Jordan Poole does not sound like a perfect match. On paper, this pairing could still work well enough, but there are a wide-range of possibilities. And when you're paying that kind of money to non-All-Star players, predictability might be a more appealing option for fans.

A total reset is a daunting task. One can understand why Winger and company tried to run right through it. There is also the possibility both of these contracts are moved should losing continue. That should not even be on the table.

The Wizards do not have time to do this again in a few years. This is how they are choosing to use their fresh start. From this angle, it looks eerily familiar like old habits.