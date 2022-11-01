Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma react to Wizards’ third straight defeat

After starting their season with three wins in their first four games, the Washington Wizards have now come crashing back to earth with three straight defeats. Their last one came in the form of a disappointing 118-111 loss to a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers that were without superstar Joel Embiid on Monday night.

After the loss, Wizards star Bradley Beal was vocal about his team’s current struggles (via Bijan Todd of NBC Sports Washington):

“It’s still a work in progress,” Beal said. “We still have so many guys who are able to do so many things. It’s figuring out that rhythm…We gotta be a lot more aggressive. I think sometimes we walk the ball up. We’re not cutting as hard, we’re not screening as hard, we’re not getting into our sets as quick as a lot of teams are, we’re not getting easier buckets. I think we gotta work extremely hard to score.”

Kyle Kuzma echoed his Wizards teammate’s thoughts on the loss, as well as the team’s current losing skid. According to Kuz, Washington is functioning like a bit of a lost cause at the moment:

“[We just have to] figure out what we want to do,” Kuzma said. “Obviously you want to have an identity, but in this landscape of the NBA, it’s so much different brands of basketball you have to play, right?… We just have to find it. Find out what we want to do and what we want to accomplish on that side of the ball.”

Unfortunately for the Wizards, their schedule just gets tougher in the coming days. They return to action on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by a tough test against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Up next would be a back-to-back set on Saturday and Sunday — both road games — against the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets, respectively.