Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole at practice in October 2022, and the fallout of that incident is still being felt. Poole, now on the Washington Wizards, commented about his old Warriors teammates after the two teams played on Saturday, via ESPN's Marc Spears.

“I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there,” the 25-year-old said.

While Poole didn't call out Green specifically, the latter player still replied “I really am sorry” under Spears' post, via social media.

Green's apology may have been genuine, but fans still aren't letting him off the hook. Warriors supporters blame the four-time NBA champion for breaking up their 2022 title-winning team, while Wizards fans consider him an enemy for hurting their rising star.

Poole's fan page @PooleMuse replied with a GIF of the popular streamer “Speed” looking unimpressed.

“thought it was the parody account 😭,” @petalstothorns said.

“Don’t matter, some things there’s no coming back from,” @mindjitsu said.

“Look what you guys had Draymond,” @DubsBetterr said with a video of Green and Poole celebrating their 2022 championship. “I get you’re sorry, but it needs to not get to the point of a punch in practice coming off a championship in the first place. We’re all rooting for you, but this is a mistake a lot wont ever forgive you for.”

“Should've said sorry to him instead of replying to a tweet 🤷‍♂️ ,” PrizePicks said.

It's safe to say that fans weren't impressed by Green's confession. While the former Defensive Player of the Year has grown since his myriad of incidents, the irreparable damage in some respects.

In this case, Poole was an exciting young player who was crucial to Golden State's 2022 championship team. The Warriors kept Green and traded Poole in the summer of '23, though, after the incident put a dark cloud over their 2022-23 campaign. The team has never been the same since.

Meanwhile, Poole is having a career year in Washington, as he's eighth in All-Star voting among Eastern Conference guards. The Michigan alum is under contract through '28, so he has plenty of time to continue improving along with the Wizards' young group.

Whether or not Green is truly sorry, Washington fans got the last laugh.