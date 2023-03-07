Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma missed Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a knee injury. Unsurprisingly, without arguably their second-best player, the Wizards lost to the Bucks by a final score of 117-111. So when the Wizards visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night to play Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and the Detroit Pistons, every Wizards fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Kyle Kuzma injury status vs. Pistons

The Wizards have Kuzma listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Wizards, guard Monte Morris (low back soreness) is also questionable to play for Washington.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kuzma, 27, is in his sixth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Wizards franchise. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 58 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Utah star is enjoying a career year passing the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — his current 3.8 assists average is a personal best, and it ranks seventh in the NBA among all qualified small forwards.

Expect the Wizards to win easily on the road against the Pistons, regardless of if Kuzma is in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games at home all season, as their 7-26 home record is the second-worst in all of basketball. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.