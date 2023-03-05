The Milwaukee Bucks will go a quick turnaround and play the Washington Wizards. The streak is over, but we’re still sharing our NBA odds series, making a Bucks-Wizards prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks came into Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers with a 16-game winning streak. Unfortunately, it ended badly for them as they allowed the Sixers to rally from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun them in the end. The Bucks allowed 48 fourth-quarter points to end a great run. Ultimately, it ended when they allowed a wide-open Joel Embiid to hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds to put the Sixers ahead. The Bucks had no response on their end and suffered their first loss in a month. Now, they must refocus on getting back on track.

The Wizards battled back but fell short, losing 116-1o9 in overtime. Initially, they trailed by seven going into the final quarter. But the Wizards rallied back and forced overtime after a game-tying 3-pointer by Delon Wright. Significantly, Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Bradley Beal also added 21 points, while Kyle Kuzma had 16. Unfortunately, the bench struggled again, managing just 23 points. The Wizards also shot 50.7 percent from the field and 58.2 percent from the triples. However, they also turned the ball over 24 times.

The Bucks come into this showdown with a record of 45-18. Additionally, the Bucks are 18-12 on the road. The Bucks have gone 9-1 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Wizards come into this showdown with a record of 30-33. The Wizards are 15-14 at home. Also, they are 6-4 over 10 games as they attempt to make a playoff push.

The Wizards and Bucks have split the season series, with both games happening in Milwaukee.

Here are the Bucks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Wizards Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-106)

Washington Wizards: +5 (-114)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

TV: NBC (locally), BSW

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Giannis Antetoukounmpo is one of the best players in the game. Moreover, he continues to dominate at every turn. The Bucks love their “Greek Freak”, and he shines whenever he plays. Also, he had one of his best performances of the season against the Wizards this season when he dropped 55 points. Antetoukounmpo is a force all over the hardwood, and the Wizards must account for him.

Jrue Holiday is the second option for the Bucks. However, he struggled in his one game against the Wizards, garnering only six points. Brook Lopez is another option for the Bucks. Significantly, he has averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds per game against the Wizards.

The Bucks need more out of their bench. Sadly, they have mustered 32 points per game in two games against the Wizards. The Bucks also have averaged 46.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game in two games against the Wizards. However, they also have averaged 14 turnovers per game in those two games. The Bucks have scored 109 points per game as a team against the Wizards.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetoukounmpo can dominate. Then, they must avoid the letdown in the final quarter.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are making a push for the playoffs and will do everything in their power to keep the momentum going. Significantly, Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma are the guys to watch. Porzingis has averaged 22 points per game against the Bucks. However, Beal managed just eight points in one game against the Bucks, where he only played 13 minutes. Kuzma has managed 15 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in two showdowns with the Bucks.

The Wizards have had a bad bench for the majority of the season. Conversely, they have excelled against the Bucks. The Washington bench has averaged 47 points per game against the Bucks this season. Likewise, they have managed 50 rebounds per game against Milwaukee. The Wizards have averaged five blocks per game. Also, they have had 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Wizards will cover the spread if they can convert their field goal chances. Then, they must find a way to stop Antetoukounmpo, or at least contain him, to prevent him from destroying them.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Both teams played yesterday. However, the Bucks are light years better than the Wizards. The only chance Washington has is to grind at them. Unfortunately, it is not an easy thing to do. The Bucks will find a way to barely cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-106)