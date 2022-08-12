‘It was a shock’: Will Barton gets real on trade to Wizards after 8-year Nuggets run

Will Barton was able to establish himself as a key player for the Denver Nuggets during the eight years he was with the team. His tenure came to an end around a month ago after the Nuggets decided to send him to the Washington Wizards in a trade deal that took the veteran by surprise.

Barton has now opened up about the experience he had to go through the moment he realized he was being shipped off. Naturally, shock was the first thing that he felt once he realized that he was going to be leaving a place he called home for nearly a decade (via The Denver Post):

“It was just like a shock, but not too much of a shock,” Barton said. “It was a shock in that, obviously, I had been there eight years, did so much there together, so it’s always shocking when you’ve been somewhere for so long and you’re moving on. But, at the same time, I embraced it, I’m welcoming a new chapter.”

It was in Denver where Barton carved out his role as an integral part of a squad with title aspirations. He’s firmly established himself as a starter for the Nuggets for the past four seasons, and now he’s taking on a new challenge with his new team.

Barton arrived in Washington with Monte Morris. In exchange, the Nuggets got Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in the trade deal. The 31-year-old is currently on an expiring deal (he’s set to earn $14.4 million this year) and he’s set to hit free agency next summer.