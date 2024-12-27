Through the first 28 games of 2024-2025, the Washington Wizards have had just five reasons to smile. Jordan Poole gave them the biggest reason on Dec. 26 with a thrilling game-winner over the Charlotte Hornets.

Poole, who ended with a team-high 25 points in the 113-110 win, was nonchalant about his performance after the game. The sixth-year guard gave a sly response to his impressive stepback three-pointer over Josh Green.

“I practice those every day,” Poole said in his post-game interview.

Poole's three gave the Wizards a 112-110 lead with 8.1 seconds remaining. Brandon Miller missed a three-pointer in the ensuing possession, allowing the rebound to go to Justin Champagnie, who would be fouled by Green. Champagnie made one of his two free throws to give Washington a three-point lead, which would end up being the final score. Miles Bridges missed a full-court heave at the buzzer that would have tied the game and sent it to overtime.

The 25-point effort marked Poole's fifth straight game topping 20 points. He has led the team in scoring in each of those contests. Overall, Poole has been the Wizards' leading scorer in 13 of their 28 games.

LaMelo Ball poured in a game-high 31 points for the Hornets in a losing effort. Bridges added 22 points for Charlotte while Bilal Coulibaly supplemented Poole on the Wizards with 20 points.

Wizards improve to 2-2 in last four games

It has been difficult to call anything in the 2024-2025 season a success for the Wizards, but the struggling team has shown signs of improvement late in December. Washington's win over the Hornets makes them an improved 2-2 in its last four games, a slight uptick in production.

In 11 days, the Wizards have won two games against the Hornets, sandwiching losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder. These results make Charlotte the only team against which Washington owns the season series.

Washington's recent “success” has come in spite of Kyle Kuzma's absence. Kuzma, widely considered the team's second-best player, has not played since Nov. 27. He has missed the 11 games since with a rib sprain, and trade rumors continue to swirl.

Overall, the Wizards are still just 5-23 on the year with two games remaining — both against the New York Knicks — in the calendar year. As the 2025 NBA trade deadline continues to approach, many expect Washington to be active on the market with several veteran pieces potentially on the move. Kuzma headlines that group of players, along with Malcolm Brogdon, Jonas Valanciunas and Corey Kispert.