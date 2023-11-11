Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards were dealt an unfortunate Delon Wright injury update amid the team's slow start in 2023-24

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright suffered a knee injury and is expected to miss four-six weeks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wright is dealing with an MCL sprain in his right knee, Wojnarowski also reported.

The Wizards will miss Wright, as he played a pivotal role in backing Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones up on the roster. Washington is not expected to be a contender amid their slow start to the 2023-24 season. Still, depth is important for any team.

Wright dealing with injury

Wright is averaging 5.0 points on 36.7 percent field goal and 36.4 percent three-point shooting through eight games in 2023-24. He's also recorded 4.4 assists per contest.

The 31-year-old veteran offers leadership to an otherwise young Wizards team. He's been in the league since 2015, previously playing for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks.

One of Wright's best seasons came in 2020-21 when he averaged 10.2 points per game on 37.2 percent three-point shooting between the Kings and Pistons.

Wright is also a respectable defender. He even made a bold All-NBA defensive team claim last season.

“I didn’t play enough games unfortunately, but next year I need a spot,” Wright shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Wizards moving forward

Jordan Poole and the Wizards have struggled so far during the 2023-24 season. Washington is just 2-6 up to this point, although, the Wizards didn't have high expectations heading into the new campaign.

Regardless, Washington will try to figure things out soon. Doing so without a key veteran like Delon Wright will prove to be a challenge though.