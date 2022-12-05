By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly making their climb atop the Western Conference, and it’s all thanks to the ridiculous performances from Anthony Davis as of late. Davis’ latest masterpiece was a 55-point explosion in a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and the rest of the Wizards’ interior defense rendered helpless by AD’s dominance.

Nonetheless, Porzingis, treated to a front-row view to Davis’ exploits, had nothing but love for his Lakers matchup, saying that he’s definitely deserving of the league’s highest individual acclaim given his performances in recent weeks.

“I think right now, the stretch he’s having, he’s playing at an MVP level right now. I think sooner or later, he’ll be in the conversation,” Porzingis told reporters after the game.

Tipazo Porzingis con esta declaración sobre AD 💪🏽 "Con la racha que está teniendo, está a nivel MVP. Tarde o temprano se meterá en la conversación. Lo más importante es que siga sano. Después de algunas lesiones, es bueno verlo recuperado y a este nivel."pic.twitter.com/ZKtPCfDKYL — NLB 🐍 (10-12) 🇦🇷 (@NBALAKERSBLOG) December 5, 2022

If the Lakers continue to bounce back from their putrid start to begin the 2022-23 campaign, then Anthony Davis could indeed perhaps make some noise as a worthy MVP candidate. However, he will have plenty of competition for that award, with Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others, mounting strong cases of their own.

Still, if there’s anyone who knows about what Anthony Davis must do to remain a strong MVP candidate until the end of the year, it’s Kristaps Porzingis. Both Porzingis and Davis have reputations for being injury-prone big men who have mostly stayed healthy this season. Thus, Porzingis wished AD nothing but the best in the health department.

“What’s most important is for him to stay healthy, stay working on his body. It’s good to see him, after having some injuries, bounce back and playing at this level right now, Porzingis added.

On the season, Davis is averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, and he has only missed two contests due to precautionary reasons. For his and the Lakers’ sake, hopefully AD stays healthy enough as the Lakers push for a playoff berth.