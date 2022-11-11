Published November 11, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis duo was cut short last season when the Dallas Mavericks traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards before the NBA’s trade deadline. The two caught up, however before the start of Thursday’s game between the Mavs and the Wizards with Doncic revealing postgame what little tidbit he shared with his old teammate.

"I talked to him. He has a nice beard." Luka Doncic spoke with old teammate, Kristaps Porziņģis. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/xBsXUFWq2E — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 11, 2022

The duo played two full seasons together from 2019-2021 as Porzingis was sidelined the entire 2018-19 season, Doncic’s rookie year, with an ACL injury. In the 2020 playoffs in the Orlando bubble, Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavs pushed the Los Angeles Clippers to six games before being eliminated. During that run, Doncic had a 40 point triple double and Porzingis was playing very well as the team’s second star.

Porzingis was ejected, however, during Game 1 after an altercation with the Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. In Game 3 of that series, Porzingis put up 34 points and 13 rebounds albeit a loss. He would suffer a meniscus tear though and be forced to miss the remainder of that series.

The following season, the Mavs would have a rematch with the Clippers in the first round and even had a 2-0 lead in that series winning both games on the Clippers home floor. The Clippers would respond, however, and ultimately would win the series in seven games. While Doncic continued his heroic play, Porzingis struggled in that series leading to questions as to how formidable the Doncic/Porzingis duo could be.

The Mavs ultimately decided they had enough and decided to split the duo up.