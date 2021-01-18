The coronavirus pandemic has had a very real impact on NBA teams and the league schedule this month. But perhaps no team has been as affected as the Washington Wizards. The Wizards’ scheduled matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was postponed, bringing Washington to five postponements due to COVID-19.

The Wizards are struggling to merely field players.

General manager Tommy Sheppard announced Friday six players had tested positive for COVID-19, with nine players entering into the league’s health and safety protocols.

Sheppard said this kind of situation was unavoidable:

“It was inevitable,” Sheppard said, via Fred Katz of The Athletic. “The NBA’s been pointing to this period for quite some time that this was going to be very difficult, and they weren’t kidding. Every city that we went to, it just seemed to be more and more — you never want to say ‘we escaped’ or ‘nothing’s going wrong for us yet,’ because you just know, inevitably, something’s going to be your turn. This was our turn, unfortunately.”

It remains to be seen when the Wizards will be able to take the floor again. Sheppard called it a “day-by-day” process, which only makes sense considering the vast majority of the roster is unavailable.

Regardless, the extent of league-wide postponements could have a rather drastic impact on the upcoming schedule. Commissioner Adam Silver has already said players and league personnel will not jump the line for a vaccine, so all 30 teams will have to proceed with an abundance of caution so as to avoid further complications.

Besides the COVID-19 issues, it has been a tough season for the Wizards on the court, even with Bradley Beal leading the NBA in scoring. They’re just 3-8 so far, and Russell Westbrook is currently on the shelf with a quad injury. Furthermore, Thomas Bryant is done for the season with a torn ACL.