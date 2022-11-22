Published November 22, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards have surprised some folks thus far this season. The team’s record is 10-7, good for the fifth-best in the Eastern Conference and better than contenders such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. And the Wizards have had great success despite owning a bottom-tier offense (28th in the NBA in points per game).

But according to a recent injury update, the Wizards are closer to getting back Delon Wright, a playmaking point guard who can give this offense the shot in the arm it desperately needs. The Wizards’ Twitter account shared the following update on Wright’s injury status:

“Delon Wright (out indefinitely with a grade two strain of his right hamstring) was recently re-evaluated and cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.”

Wright, 30, is in his eighth year in the NBA and his first with the Wizards. In four games this season, he’s averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 41.5% shooting from the field and 25% from three-point range. Take these poor shooting numbers with a grain of salt, as it’s a very small sample size, and Wright has proven himself to be a legitimate three-point threat.

With Wright sidelined, the Wizards have been handing extra minutes to second-year point guard Jordan Goodwin. Goodwin, 24, is averaging 6.4 points per game in 19.4 minutes this season. He has looked impressive shooting the ball from beyond the arc, as he has connected on 56.3% of his long-range attempts this season, though admittedly on low volume (averaging just 1.6 tries per contest).