By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The last few weeks have been rough for the Washington Wizards. The team has gone 1-9 over its last ten games to fall to 12-20, the fourth-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have seemingly gone from a team that many thought would contend for a top-eight playoff spot to a bottom-feeder in a matter of a fortnight.

However, even with all that has gone awry for the Wizards as of late, the team is still reportedly keen on holding onto their best player, Bradley Beal, per The Athletic’s Joshua Robbins:

“Knowing how rare All-Star-caliber players are — heck, there are only a total of 24 of them each season — they want to keep Beal and upgrade the roster around him, going with a “middle-build” strategy.”

Bradley Beal, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Wizards. He’s averaging 23.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 20 appearances this season. Beal is scoring the ball extremely efficiently from the field thus far, as he’s converting 51.5% of his field goal attempts, the best percentage of his career.

There’s still time for the Wizards to turn things around. After all, the team snapped its ten-game losing streak against a very good Phoenix Suns squad on Tuesday. Maybe this win is what the Wizards needed to get their confidence back. So long as Washington doesn’t overreact to the recent losses and holds onto both Beal and big man Kristaps Porzingis past February’s trade deadline, the Wizards have the talent to make a run at a play-in spot.