The Washington Wizards have been in rebuilding mode, since the departure of Bradley Beal. Since then, the Wizards have struggled to be relevant in the NBA. While the arrival of Jordan Poole garnered some interest, as the Wizards formed a duo of Poole and Kyle Kuzma, the 2023-2024 season turned out to be disappointing at best for the Wizards.

But after the 2024 NBA Draft and some offseason moves, the Wizards are slowly trying to piece together a competitive roster. With only five openings for the starting position, it's clear that some would have to be relegated to the bench, in favor of the team. Among the players who could lose that starting role is former NBA champion, Poole.

The Wizards' disappointing 2023-2024 NBA season

It's safe to say that Jordan Poole was a huge disappointment for the Washington Wizards last year. From becoming a rising star in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, a punch by Draymond Green during practice followed by a terrible final season with the Warriors has turned things around for the worse for Poole's career.

The 2022 NBA champion hasn't exactly been able to make waves in the NBA for positive reasons since leaving the Bay Area. After being traded to the Washington Wizards in a deal headlined by All-Star guard Chris Paul, Poole was expected to be a franchise cornerstone for the Wizards. After playing in the shadow of Stephen Curry, many thought Poole would finally be unleashed as the main option on offense.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. While he averaged decent numbers of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per outing, Poole's performance was disappointing, especially when he tried to force his shots on offense. Moreover, Poole was also a liability defensively. After 54 games, Poole was relegated to the bench. Overall, he only shot 41% from the field overall and 33% from beyond the arc.

Not only did Poole register mediocre numbers, but NBA fans also noticed how the Wizards star tried to force the issue on countless occasions. While trying to take over, the Wizards offense often ended up in a turnover or missed shots.

Thanks to showing promising signs as part of the second unit, it's not surprising that the Wizards are sticking with the former NBA champion. However, it's evident that Poole must have a better second season with the Wizards if ever he wants the starting role.

Shooting woes continue

While the pressure is on for Poole to have a better 2024-2025 NBA season, it's not looking as promising for the former NBA champion. In the 2024 NBA Preseason, Poole is averaging 10.5 points per outing. He is shooting a measly 37.5% from the field overall and 18% from Rainbow Country. This includes a forgettable outing in a 113-95 victory against the Toronto Raptors. In this game, Poole finished with only 3 points, on 1/7 shooting and 0/6 from three-point land.

The NBA preseason isn't exactly an accurate way of measuring a player's performance in the upcoming season. However, any respectable shooter in the NBA should easily surpass those percentages. Should Poole replicate another shooting slump to kick off the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Wizards might not have any more patience to start him, even with an injured Malcolm Brogdon.

Several options other than Jordan Poole at the guard position

Although Poole is still considered to be the best guard to start for the Wizards on paper at this point, especially with an injured Malcolm Brogdon, the Wizards do have a bevy of young guards who can step up as the season progresses. Kyshawn George has shown flashes of making a positive impact in the preseason for the Warriors. In the preseason game against the New York Knicks, George tallied 14 points, four rebounds, and three blocks.

Furthermore, the Wizards should also have a promising piece in the 14th overall pick of this year's NBA draft, Carlton Carrington. Carrington had a solid preseason outing against the Toronto Raptors. He registered 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

But more importantly, the return of Brogdon from injury should put Poole's starting job in jeopardy. Had Brogdon not gone down with a thumb injury, there's no question that Poole wouldn't be starting in the first place. However, Brogdon is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season, prompting the coaching staff to go with Poole.

Still finding his role

From becoming one of the top rising stars in the NBA, Poole found himself in a sticky situation with the Wizards. Given that he failed to live up to the bill as the main gun of the cellar-dwelling Wizards team, it's unknown exactly what kind of role Poole will play in the upcoming season. Although he should assume guard duties until Brogdon's return, no one knows what happens after that.

As a starter, Poole has labored for some positive minutes. Given that he struggles as a starter, the Wizards adjusted by relegating him to the second unit last year. While that showed more positive signs, Poole does have to find his niche, especially with several young players in the Wizards roster who are ready to step up. With Poole's showing as of late, the Wizards might be better off trying to develop their younger players.