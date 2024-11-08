ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a promising win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Ja Morant's performance against Lebron James grabbed all the headlines, but the Grizzlies winning three of their last four against some of the league's top franchises is something to hang their hats on. It hasn't been as great of a start for the Washington Wizards, as they've won just two games out of their first six. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

Here are the Wizards-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Grizzlies Odds

Washington Wizards: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +185

Memphis Grizzlies: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Considering their challenging schedule, the Wizards' start to the season isn't too surprising. The Wizards began the year by losing back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference. It didn't get any easier in a home-and-home series against the Atlanta Hawks, but they upset them in both games before losing to the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. The Wizards have been underdogs in each game, never getting below a 5.5-point spread. The Grizzlies aren't an easy matchup, but it could be one of the least challenging games of the year.

The Wizards play fast, giving them plenty of field goal opportunities and chances to score. It gives them a team offense in the top half of the league, but the downside is that their defense isn't great because it gives their opponents plenty of chances to score. If Washington's defense can improve, they have an opportunity to string together some wins, but right now, it can't win games outright. The question is whether their offense can be good enough to cover the spread if there's no chance of them winning outright.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have had a busier schedule than the Wizards to start the year. They won their season opener against the Utah Jazz before losing three of their next four games against the Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets. The Grizzlies are a difficult team to understand, as they've lost to those teams, including a second loss to the Nets, but have beaten the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Lakers. The 76ers, Bucks, and Lakers haven't been great at the start of the season either, but they remain some massive wins for Memphis' future.

The return of Morant for the Grizzlies has turned them into one of the top offensive teams in the league. They rank fourth in field-goal percentage and eighth in points per game, while the Wizards struggle at the defensive end. Washington is currently second-last in the league, allowing 123.2 points per game.

Final Wizards-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

It seems too easy to take the over in a matchup between two teams in the top half of the league in offense but the bottom half in defense. However, the Wizards' fast pace and spamming shots give this game an excellent opportunity to be a shootout.

The Grizzlies' high shooting percentage and the Wizards' fast pace could also lead Memphis to a blowout victory in this matchup, which is why we'll take the over and the Grizzlies.

Final Wizards-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -5.5 (-110) & Over 230 (-110)