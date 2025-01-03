ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans on January 3, 2025, promises to be a critical clash for both struggling teams. The Wizards, currently at 6-25, are looking to continue their momentum after picking up a win against the Bulls, while the Pelicans, at 5-29, aim to end an 11-game skid. Key players include Jordan Poole for Washington, averaging 21.3 points per game, and CJ McCollum for New Orleans, contributing 21.7 points. With both teams ranking near the bottom in scoring and defense, this game could be pivotal in shifting momentum for either franchise as they seek to improve their standings in their respective conferences.

Here are the Wizards-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Pelicans Odds

Washington Wizards: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +198

New Orleans: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards are poised to secure a victory against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming matchup on Friday. Despite both teams having challenging seasons, the Wizards hold a slight edge with a 6-25 record compared to the Pelicans' dismal 5-29 standing. The key factor in this matchup will be the Wizards' recent offensive surge, led by Jordan Poole's impressive scoring streak. Poole has been on fire, scoring 25 or more points in five consecutive games, including a 30-point performance in their recent win against the Bulls. This offensive momentum, coupled with the Wizards' superior rebounding (ranked 12th in the NBA compared to the Pelicans' 23rd), gives them a significant advantage in second-chance opportunities and controlling the pace of the game.

Furthermore, the Pelicans are facing a severe talent deficit due to injuries, with their top two scorers sidelined. This absence of key players has contributed to their current 11-game losing streak and a dismal 1-20 record in their last 21 games. The Wizards, while also struggling this season, enter this game as the healthier team with more offensive options. Their faster pace of play (ranked 4th in the NBA) should exploit the Pelicans' weak defense, which ranks 29th in efficiency and 25th in scoring defense. With the Pelicans' defensive vulnerabilities and the Wizards' recent offensive improvements, Washington is well-positioned to capitalize and secure a much-needed road win against a depleted New Orleans squad.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their recent struggles, the New Orleans Pelicans are poised to secure a much-needed victory against the Washington Wizards in their upcoming matchup on Friday. The Pelicans, playing on their home court at the Smoothie King Center, will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage and end their 11-game losing streak. While both teams have had challenging seasons, the Pelicans' superior talent pool gives them an edge. CJ McCollum, who has been averaging 21.4 points per game, is expected to lead the charge for New Orleans. Additionally, the emergence of Trey Murphy III, coming off a 34-point performance against Miami, provides the Pelicans with a potent scoring threat that could overwhelm the Wizards' defense, which ranks last in the league in scoring defense.

The Wizards, despite their recent win against the Bulls, have been inconsistent on the road, which plays into the Pelicans' favor. Furthermore, the Pelicans' slightly better field goal percentage (43.8% compared to the Wizards' 43.3%) suggests they may have more efficient scoring opportunities. With the home crowd behind them and the urgency to snap their losing streak, the Pelicans are likely to play with increased intensity and focus, potentially catching the Wizards off guard and securing a crucial win to boost their morale and standings.

Final Wizards-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans are set to clash in a battle of NBA bottom-dwellers at the Smoothie King Center. Both teams are struggling, with the Wizards at 6-25 and the Pelicans at 5-29, making this a critical matchup for potential draft lottery positioning. Jordan Poole emerges as the X-factor for Washington, riding a hot streak of scoring 25+ points in five consecutive games and coming off a 30-point performance against the Bulls. The Pelicans are reeling from an 11-game losing streak and will be without their top scorers. The Wizards hold advantages in rebounding (12th in total rebounds vs. Pelicans' 23rd) and have shown recent offensive momentum. With both teams ranking near the bottom in defensive efficiency, expect a high-scoring affair where Jordan Poole and this Wizards should excel in this road matchup continuing their momentum getting the ATS win against the Pelicans on Friday.

Final Wizards-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +5.5 (-108), Over 231.5 (-110)