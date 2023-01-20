WNBA free agency finally opens on Saturday and there’s no doubt that Breanna Stewart will be the biggest name on the market. The former league MVP is going to be an unrestricted free agent and her decision is expected to make a significant impact on the landscape of the WNBA.

Stewart has been dropping hints about her free agency plans, which have been quite cryptic, to say the least. She’s now come out with a somewhat clearer clue with regard to her plans once free agency opens. In a recent emoji-only tweet, the 28-year-old seems to have revealed the four teams she intends to meet with once free agency officially opens:

⛈️ 🐺 🏛️🗽 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 20, 2023

These suspicions were confirmed by ESPN’s WNBA insider Ramona Shelburne, who has reported that Stewart has narrowed down her options to four teams:

“Breanna Stewart will meet with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty when free agency opens at midnight ET, sources told ESPN. The meetings will take place in Istanbul, where Stewart is currently playing,” Shelburne wrote in her tweet.

The Storm, Stewart’s current team, is still the first team on the list. However, there are three other sides that seem to have an equal shot at landing the two-time WNBA champ when she makes her decision.

Shelburne also reports that Stewart has also been keeping an eye on the status of Chicago Sky star Courtney Vandersloot, who similar to Stewart, is considered one of the biggest names to hit free agency this offseason. It seems that it’s possible that we see a Vandersloot-Stewart partnership next season.