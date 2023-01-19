Breanna Stewart is going to be the biggest name in this year’s edition of WNBA free agency as the 28-year-old looks to take the next step in her career. Her contract with the Seattle Storm has come to an end, and the 6-foot-4 forward is going to be free to choose which team she wants to play for next season once the free agency window officially opens on Saturday.

Stewart fully understands the magnitude of her upcoming decision and how it could potentially shift the landscape in the league. The four-time All-Star also knows how much buzz there has been surrounding her free agency, and she’s clearly doing her bit to add more fuel to the flame. On Thursday, Stewart came out with another cryptic tweet that’s sure to confuse WNBA fans everywhere:

🗓️🌶️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 19, 2023

There’s just no way to definitively determine what she’s trying to say here, so I’m not even going to attempt to do so. Then again, this tweet is definitely less complicated than her previous emoji-laden post from Monday:

🏆🍼🛩️🏠💰🏀🌊 🟰 🐆 🐊 🏗️ 🔌 ♍️ 🐾 📰 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 16, 2023

It’s impossible to decipher Stewart’s message here, but what you can say for sure is that she’s having a lot of fun right now. Breanna is well aware of the fact that she’s headlining this year’s free agency class — arguably the greatest class in WNBA FA history with the likes of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Nneka Ogwumike, and Brittney Griner, to name a few, also part of the class — and she’s definitely making the most of it.

At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if Breanna Stewart has already made her decision. We should all know for sure in the coming days.