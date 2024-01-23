The roster features other notable players like Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum.

USA Basketball has announced an impressive 18-person roster for its upcoming training camp, set to shape the team for the 2024 FIBA women's Olympic qualifying tournament. Headlining the roster are notable WNBA stars such as A'ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and Aliyah Boston, along with other players from the Las Vegas Aces.

The team, already qualified for the Paris Olympics due to their victory at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, aims to continue their dominate streak, having won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals since 1996.

Diana Taurasi, a five-time Olympian since 2004, eyes the Paris games with aspirations of clinching her sixth Olympic gold. Brittney Griner, returning to international competition after a 10-month detainment in Russia last year, seeks to add another milestone to her two-time Olympian career.

The roster also includes experienced 5×5 Olympians Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, alongside 3×3 Olympians Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Chelsea Gray, Wilson, Plum and Young are fresh off their second consecutive WNBA title with the Aces, bringing a winning momentum to the camp.

Other participants in the camp include gold medalists from the 2022 World Cup – Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Alyssa Thomas. The training group is further bolstered by the inclusion of WNBA Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, alongside Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.

The camp, scheduled for Feb. 2-4 at Barclays Center in New York, will be a critical step in forming the 12-player lineup for the qualifiers in Antwerp, Belgium, from Feb. 8-11.