Jordan Brand drops the 'First Class' Air Jordan 4, a WNBA-exclusive sneaker with diamond-embellished Jumpman logos and luxury travel-inspired hangtags.

Nike's Jordan Brand has introduced a new exclusive sneaker designed specifically for WNBA players, the Air Jordan 4 “First Class,” revealed by the brand's senior designer Kelsey Amy. The latest design is tailored for the best women in basketball, with a colorway that features a palette of soft mint and seafoam greens, with darker green accents.

The sneaker's aesthetic is accentuated by gold-tone details on the lace tags, tips and hangtag. The iconic Jumpman logo, decorated with diamonds to symbolize a basketball, adds a distinct touch to the oversized tongue and the shoe's rear. The hangtag, bearing the marks “PDX,” “Flight No. N236MJ” and “PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,” is a play on luxury air travel, aligning with the sneaker's “First Class” theme. It is also a nod to where Nike is headquartered.

In her Instagram reveal, Jordan Brand designer Kelsey Amy highlighted the exclusivity and intent behind the sneaker.

“Made exclusively for our WNBA athletes who continue to pave the way for change both in their sport and in the world around them,” Amy stated. “Continuously setting the benchmark for women in sports and leaving a lasting legacy for the future generations to come.”

Amy added, “I’ve been annoying anyone who will listen about putting a diamond in the Jumpman ball for years. Beautiful to finally see her come to life. Massive shouts to our incredible squad behind the scenes who continuously turn my psychotic visions into reality.”

As the WNBA gains momentum, such exclusive releases are a clear signal of the growing investment in women's sports. With the Air Jordan 4, Jordan Brand continues to provide WNBA players with sneakers that stand out in both performance and style.