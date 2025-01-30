The massive growth of the WNBA has resulted in plenty of new teams being introduced. From the WNBA bringing in the Golden State Valkyries in 2025 and the Toronto Tempo in 2026, the newly named Tennessee Summitt could be next on the list.

The Summitt has brought investors like Tennessee basketball legend Candace Parker and former Knoxville mayor, Bill Haslam together, according to Front Office Sports.

Not to mention, other investors like Faith Hill and Peyton Manning are also interested. However, the name is derived from Parker's former head coach, Pat Summitt. She led the Volunteers to multiple national championships and had 1,098 wins. At the time, it was the most of any college basketball coach in history.

A January 30 article from The Tennessean's Paul Skrbina added, “Bill Haslam — who will take over as majority owner of the Nashville Predators on July 1 — and Parker, a former Tennessee Lady Vols star, and country music power couple Hill and McGraw are part of an ownership group that put in a bid Thursday to bring a WNBA expansion team to Nashville.”

The story also added, “If the group wins the bid, the Summitt — named in honor of legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt— would become the first professional women's team in the state of Tennessee and the 16th franchise in the WNBA.”

WNBA's Tennessee Summitt has Candace Parker's approval

The WNBA is quickly growing, thanks to a multitude of factors. The new generation have made their lasting impression. For starters, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had dominant rookie seasons. Both convincingly broke WNBA records. Still, players like Parker paved the way for the new generation.

Funny enough, Parker shared her true thoughts on Reese, and her impact. She supports the new generation of players and the platforms they're bringing. Either way, establishing a professional basketball team in Tennessee would be huge. Although the Memphis Grizzlies are in the state, they're on the western portion of the state.

Knoxville is wedged right in the center. The Volunteers culture, on both the men's and women's side is parallel. Plus, acknowledging Summitt's greatness is a valuable way to bring more people into the WNBA. They'll recognize that they're respecting the legends who paved the way.

Furthermore, Tennessee basketball could keep some players in the state. Being able to play for your hometown team is such a luxury to athletes everywhere. Being the stepping stone to a Tennessee franchise would bring much deserved attention to Tennessee. As athletes like Parker and Manning are investing, more people might come forward and bring the Summitt to life.