The New York Liberty pulled off arguably the biggest move of WNBA free agency with the blockbuster signing of superstar Breanna Stewart and then followed that up with the signing of veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot to add to their earlier trade of Jonquel Jones. With Sabrina Ionescu already in place, the new additions figure to vault the Liberty into contender status. All aspiring championship teams need solid role players though and the Liberty recently added one in WNBA free agency with Stewart’s former Seattle Storm teammate Epiphanny Prince.

Epiphanny Prince was former lottery pick having been drafted with the 4th overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Chicago Sky. The 14-year veteran played five seasons with the Sky and was named to the All-Star team in 2011 and 2013. Prince was a double-figure scorer for most of her career with the Sky but she was ultimately traded to the Liberty in 2015.

Prince played four seasons with the Liberty and had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Aces before joining Breanna Stewart and the Storm in 2020. She’s played the last three seasons with the Storm and helped them win the 2020 title. Last season, Prince averaged a career-low 3.9 points per game but she did shoot 35.6 percent from the three-point line at around two attempts per game.

Prince holds career averages of 11.0 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists with shooting splits of 40.6 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from the three-point line and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. The 35-year-old is in the twilight of her WNBA career but a solid signing to help shape the roster.