Brittney Griner’s Russia detainment gets crucial update from president Joe Biden

Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February after finding marijuana concentrate hashish oil in the vape cartridges in her luggage, much to the anger of the WNBA stars such as A’ja Wilsom, Sue Bird, and Kelsey Plum. Later in August, she was found guilty on drug charges and was sentenced to nine years in prison, prompting even more outcry from the basketball community for more urgent action from President Joe Biden to get Griner back home.

According to Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated, President Biden recently met with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, and Griner’s agent, Lindsay Colas, to reassure them that the Oval Office is dedicated to bringing back the 6’9 center back on United States soil. Through the seven-month ordeal, this is the first time Biden has met in person with Griner’s loved ones, and it at least helped Cherelle get some rare, infinitesimal peace of mind in what has been a rough experience.

“It allowed me to have confidence in what he’s doing right now,” Cherelle told CNN’s Abby D. Phillip.

Cherelle Griner told me she had a good meeting with Biden. He gave her more confidence in the admin’s efforts to bring Brittney Griner home. “It allowed me to have confidence in what he’s doing right now." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 17, 2022

However, while Biden’s words to Cherelle Griner seemed to have inspired belief, the Russian government is yet to respond to the prisoner swap offers the American government has proposed. Brittney Griner’s partner, in particular, is not quite sure whether the American government understands what the Russian government wants in exchange for Griner.

“I don’t think they have quite figured out exactly what Russia wants in return for BG,” Cherelle added.

The Griners will hope that the situation gets resolved sooner than later, especially with Brittney having an especially difficult time away from home, understandably so.

“She’s not well,” Cherelle said, based off the letters she and her wife had been exchanging. “She’s losing it.”

In July, an initial framework on a swap centered around the return of Brittney Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being detained for charges of espionage which his family denies, in exchange for two Russian detainees was proposed, but the Russian government still hasn’t budged. The gesture of meeting up from Biden will be welcomed by Cherelle for sure, but actions speak louder than words, and hopefully a resolution comes together soon.