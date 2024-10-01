WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink are enjoying their offseason by taking a break from basketball. Throughout her Rookie of the Year campaign, Clark had led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, though they fell to the Connecticut Sun 0-2 in the first round. Meanwhile, injuries unfortunately cut short the other two stars' seasons: a wrist injury for Angel Reese and an ACL injury for Brink.

Still, the Los Angeles Sparks' rookie has found something to celebrate in the offseason, her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Ben Felter. Brink announced her engagement on Instagram, and both Clark and Reese congratulated her on this new milestone.

Clark commented “😍😍😍😍” while Reese said, “STOPPP. Congrats bby” under their fellow draft-mate's post.

WNBA stars out and about

The No. 2 overall draft pick for the Los Angeles Sparks played only 15 games before an ACL tear sidelined her for the entire season. Still, in her limited appearances, fans saw flashes of the interior defense that won Brink the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year during her college stint at Stanford.

Early in the season, some fans even compared her shot-blocking ability to Los Angeles Lakers defensive anchor Anthony Davis. Lofty comparison, indeed, but Brink has the physical tools and talent to hold down the middle for her team.

Moreover, Brink's presence in the interior gives the Sparks' No. 4 draft pick Rickea Jackson enough breathing room to operate on offense. What the Sparks seem to need is a table-setter who can put Jackson and Dearica Hamby in position to score and deliver entry passes or lobs to Cameron Brink in the paint.

Having placed last in the WNBA in 2024, the Sparks' odds to land the first pick in next season's draft is as high as can be. Fans expect this pick to turn into UCONN guard Paige Bueckers, whose playmaking ability should fit the Sparks very nicely.

On the other hand, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have drawn millions of eyes to the WNBA product. Reese became the fastest player in league history to record 20 double-doubles, though the Chicago Sky failed to make the playoffs partly due to her injury.

Clark and the Indiana Fever may have lost in the first round, but she may have already turned the team into a regular playoff contender in her rookie season.