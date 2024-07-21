The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game lived up to the hype. Team WNBA faced off against Team USA in a competitive and high-scoring game. The event was a smashing success for the W and had a positive side effect for one of the league's best rookies.

FanDuel released an MVP Ladder prior to yesterday's WNBA All-Star Game. The post ranks the top WNBA players with the best odds to win league MVP. Indiana Fever fans will not be surprised to learn that Caitlin Clark is soaring towards the top of the list. In fact, Clark ranks third on FanDuel's ranking behind only A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

Caitlin Clark is having a tremendous rookie season. She is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game entering the WNBA's Olympic break. Clark has become the most important piece of the Indiana Fever and has broke several rookie and WNBA records. Most recently, she set a new WNBA single-game record with 19 assists in one game. She one-upped Courtney Vandersloot's record of 18 assists, which was set in 2020.

Team WNBA victorious over Team USA on Saturday night

Team WNBA secured a 117-109 victory over Team USA during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Team USA had a two-point lead at halftime. However, a heroic third-quarter performance by Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings helped set Team WNBA up for victory.

Ogunbowale set a new All-Star Game record with 34 points scored. She scored all of these points in the second half, including 21 in the third quarter. Her explosive third-quarter performance was enough to put Team WNBA on top and create cushion heading into the fourth. They never relinquished their lead.

Caitlin Clark played 26 minutes and logged four points and 10 assists, falling just short of matching Sue Bird's All-Star Game record of 11 assists.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve was excited to see the huge turnout at the event. She believes it is a sign that the WNBA is trending in the right direction.

“It is one of the greatest spectacles, I think, in the history of our league, this game today,” Reeve said before the game per Yahoo Sports. “The excitement that exists not only for the national team, but for some players on the All-Star team representing the W, I think all of that sort of converging at once, I think makes it incredibly exciting.”

Team USA did not look sharp. They had some sloppy passes, which contributed to their 14 total turnovers. Reeve didn't mince words when talking about her team's performance after the game.

“We have work to do,” Reeve said. “And we know that.”