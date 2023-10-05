The WNBA officially announced on Thursday that the league would be adding a Golden State team in expansion, it is a huge moment for the league, and league commissioner Cathy Engelbert spoke about the big move.

“We are thrilled about expanding to the bay area and bringing the WNBA to a region with passionate basketball fans and a strong history of supporting women's basketball,” Cathy Engelbert said, via WNBA Golden State, the new team's account on X.

Engelbert is right that there is a strong history of that region supporting women's basketball. Most notably with women's college basketball power Stanford, a very successful program headed by Tara VanDerveer. It will be easier for the Golden State WNBA team to gain support knowing that a good amount of people in that region already support Tara VanDerveer and the Stanford women's basketball team.

The Golden State Warriors' expansion team will be coming in 2025, and will play its home games in the Chase Center, the same arena the Warriors play in.

There have been rumors of another expansion team being announced as well. Those surfaced today. The rumors of a Golden State team have been swirling for the last couple of days, so the official announcement from the WNBA was not a huge surprise.

This is a great time to announce the expansion. With super teams New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces clashing in the WNBA Finals this upcoming week, excitement for women's basketball is at a high. Now, the Bay Area can look forward to its new team coming in 2025.