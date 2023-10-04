The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are currently preparing for the WNBA Finals. Both teams cruised through the playoffs and will play in what should be a memorable championship series. In other WNBA news though, the league teased an expansion announcement on Wednesday.

Video via the WNBA's account on X (formerly Twitter).

“10.5,” the post reads.

WNBA expansion?

The league currently has 12 teams and would benefit from expansion. Adding more teams would lead to a number of benefits, including more opportunities for players.

The league has seen growth in popularity this past year, so now is the time to expand. The idea of bringing more teams to the WNBA has been floated around for years. The question has been which state/city will get teams?

San Francisco has been mentioned as a possibility. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the NBA's most popular teams over the past decade, so adding another professional basketball franchise to the city wouldn't hurt. It appears San Francisco is the likeliest destination based on reports. In fact, Lindsay Schnell of USA Today Sports reports that the Bay Area is expected to receive an expansion team.

Bringing a team to Canada is also an option. Toronto would probably be the city to receive a team in this scenario. Texas also features a big market and already hosts three NBA teams. Adding another WNBA team in the state could make sense.

Other cities that may be options are Portland, Nashville, and Denver.

For now, all we can do is speculate and guess. The WNBA is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday. Fans will want to monitor this situation closely.