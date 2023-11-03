Ex-WNBA star and former Los Angeles Sparks player Liz Cambage signs a huge $1 million deal for a three-month stint with China's Sichuan team

In a landmark move for international women's basketball, ex-WNBA player Liz Cambage has struck a $1 million deal with the Sichuan Yuanda Merlot, marking a significant shift in the athlete's career. This three-month contract with the Chinese team eclipses the earning potential of a WNBA Supermax contract, which is currently capped at $234,936 per season.

Cambage's new contract, set to commence next year, not only boasts a hefty paycheck but also includes a variety of bonus clauses, the Herald Sun reported. This development comes after the center's departure from Maccabi Bnot Ashdod, an Israel-based club she joined in March following her unexpected exit from the Los Angeles Sparks.

Despite the controversies shadowing her, including a split with the Sparks in July last year, and strained relations with Australia's Opals after racial allegations involving the Nigerian national team, Cambage's international value has not waned. In fact, this contract reinforces her global standing in the sport. The 32-year-old, known for her commanding presence on the court and forthright personality off it, expressed enthusiasm about returning to China.

“I have always loved my time in China and I am really looking forward to getting out onto the court again,” Cambage said, via the Herald Sun. “It’s one of the strongest leagues in the world and I have played many seasons there over the years.”

Sichuan will be the fifth Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) team for Cambage, who debuted in China with Zhejiang Chouzhou in 2012. Her performance with the Los Angeles Sparks last season, where she averaged 13 points and 11.5 rebounds – though the team had a challenging season – shows her capability to make a significant impact in the WCBA.

Cambage's tenure in the WNBA was marked by impressive career averages, including 15.8 points, a 53.9% field goal percentage, and roughly 7.5 rebounds per game. However, her stance on WNBA player salaries and the request for safer environments and a stronger support system for players, as noted in a since-deleted Instagram post, suggests her return to the American league is uncertain.

ahhh yes the @WNBA, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket. — Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) February 1, 2022

The towering Australian center's career thus far spans various teams and leagues, highlighting her adaptability and skill. With 2,634 points and 1,258 rebounds over her six-year WNBA career, Cambage leaves a significant legacy in the league.