The dust from the WNBA free agency period has long since settled. Most teams already have a sense of what their roster will look like heading into training camp in April. A lot of the focus for WNBA teams right now is on the upcoming draft, but some teams are still making some late additions to their roster in WNBA free agency. The Washington Mystics made such a move on Monday with the signing of Chinese national team guard Li Meng to a training camp contract as per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Mystics announce signing of Chinese national team shooting guard Li Meng to a training camp contract — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) March 14, 2023

With the signing of Li Meng, the Mystics roster now stands at 12 which is the maximum number of players WNBA teams can have on the roster. Teams are allowed to bring 20 players to training camp and the Mystics also have the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming draft so it’s safe to say that there will be some competition in training camp for one of the final regular season roster spots. Meng figures to be one of those players fighting to make it past camp.

Meng has risen to prominence with her performances on the international stage with the Chinese national team. She most recently suited up for China during the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Meng averaged 16.0 points per game, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from the three-point line. Meng’s points per game average was one of the top scoring marks for the entire tournament. She has played for the Chinese national team since 2013 and has also played professionally in China.