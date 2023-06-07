The Seattle Storm pulled off a miracle for their first win of the 2023 WNBA season. Down by as many as 21 points in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks at home, the Storm mounted a huge comeback and scored a 66-63 victory. Seattle's victory becomes even more incredible to think about when considering the fact that the Sparks had won 98.5 percent of their previous games in which they enjoyed a lead of at least 21 points per Elias Sports (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).

Jordin Canada made a jumper with 8:54 left in the second quarter to give the Sparks a 21-point lead but the Storm had enough and went on a tear to close out the first half trailing Los Angeles by only three points. In the second half, Storm star Jewell Lloyd churned out 12 of her game-high 25 points, while Ezi Magbegor provided eight of her 13 points in the final two quarters as well.

With the win, the Storm improved to 1-4. They are still wallowing near the bottom of the WNBA standings but it definitely must feel good for Seattle to finally experience a victory.

Coming up next for the Storm is a date with the Washington Mystics on Friday at home which will be followed by another meeting with the same team on Sunday.