David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The 2023 WNBA season begins this Friday, May 19. Teams had until Thursday to bring their rosters down to the league maximum of 12 players. Due to salary cap restraints, some teams will only be carrying 11 players. There’s been a ton of discourse this week regarding roster cuts in the WNBA with a lot talented players who were stars in college being cut. Although expansion is on the horizon for the WNBA, it’s not going to happen anytime soon. This is the norm for the foreseeable future. The Seattle Storm opted to keep some of their younger players over veterans this season. Veteran forward Theresa Plaisance was cut by the Storm on Thursday bringing them down to 12 players.

ROSTER UPDATE – The Seattle Storm has waived forward Theresa Plaisance. pic.twitter.com/dZqpGm6UbJ — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) May 18, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Theresa Plaisance was set to make her first appearance with the Storm. The nine year veteran was originally drafted by the then Tulsa Shock with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2014 draft. Plaisance played two seasons with the Shock and followed the team when they moved to Texas and became the Dallas Wings. She played three and half seasons for the Wings. She has also suited up for the Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and most recently the Las Vegas Aces.

Last season for the Aces, Plaisance suited up in 31 games including two starts. She was key player off the bench on an Aces team that won the championship. She averaged 4.0 points per game and 2.6 rebounds with shooting splits of 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.