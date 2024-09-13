The WNBA will introduce its first expansion franchise since the Atlanta Dream with the launch of the Golden State Valkyries. The team is scheduled to begin its inaugural season in 2025. The Valkyries will play their home games at the Chase Center.

The Valkyries revealed on Thursday that construction has begun on their new locker rooms at Chase Center and their practice facility in Oakland. Both projects are scheduled for completion by early 2025.

New locker rooms and practice facility for the Golden State Valkyries

Both facilities will be crafted by Populous. The new locker room at Chase Center will cover 6,800 square feet and feature a V-shaped design, representing the Valkyries flight formation.

The Valkyries’ new locker rooms, currently under renovation, will feature a training room, a player lounge and dining area, as well as separate offices for the coaching staff, medical team, and player development staff.

Their practice facility, formerly the Warriors’ training center for 22 years, will include two and a half NBA-sized practice courts with 17 basketball hoops, a weight room, hot and cold pools, and locker rooms. It will also serve as the headquarters for the front office.

The combined area of the Valkyries’ two dedicated facilities is 38,600 square feet, surpassing the Warriors’ player campus by over 13,000 square feet.

The Warriors relocated to the Oracle Performance Center in 2019, situated in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, right next to the Chase Center.

Elite training facilities and high-quality arena accommodations are now key markers of a team’s commitment in the WNBA. The substantial investment by Joe Lacob in the Valkyries, even before the team hits the court, has impressed players across the league and set a positive precedent.

Joe Lacob and choosing leaders with experience in women’s sports

When Golden State owner and CEO Joe Lacob sought individuals to build a franchise from scratch, he turned to those with extensive experience in women’s sports. Among them is Jesse Smith, who brings over 18 years in professional sports, including 15 years focused on women’s sports. Her recent role was with Angel City FC of the NWSL, where she spent the last three-and-a-half years since the club’s inception in the 2022 season.

Valkyries team president Jess Smith shared her thoughts with NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” saying, “I think what you’re seeing with the league and the Players’ Association right now is great collaboration and a moment of growth.”

“So those lines need to remain, and are open, as everybody looks at this next wave of expansion, not just us, but now Toronto,” she continued.

The Valkyries will become the fourth team in the expanding 13-team league to have their own dedicated practice facility. Last season, the Las Vegas Aces set a significant precedent by opening a 64,000-square-foot practice facility and team headquarters, marking the first time a WNBA team had a facility built solely for its use. This landmark development came with a $40 million price tag.

Smith understands the significance of top-notch facilities like the Aces’ as crucial for women’s sports and athletics in general. Even before their official announcement, the Valkyries were positioned advantageously.

Excitement surrounding the Valkyries 2025 debut

It was revealed that their games would be held at the Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena, while their practices would take place in Oakland at the Warriors’ former training facility, used before the team’s move from Oakland to San Francisco.

The Valkyries will become the sixth WNBA team to play in an NBA arena. Although Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena does not host an NBA team, it is designed to accommodate one and functions as a major-league venue.

Details are still being finalized, but the practice court and most surrounding areas, including the weight room, will be adorned with Valkyries logos and team colors.

The Valkyries, sporting their lavender (“Valkyrie violet”) and black colors, will kick off their inaugural season in 2025. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the team in action, proudly wearing their Bay Bridge-inspired logo on their uniforms.