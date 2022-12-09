By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The day has finally come. After nearly a year in prison, Brittney Griner is now set to come home to U.S. soil after the American government was able to facilitate her release from a Russian prison.

Some early footage of Griner being released from prison has now surfaced and it’s no surprise that it has gone completely viral in the first few hours since its release:

🚨 First look at Brittney Griner being released from prison. (via NBA Today)pic.twitter.com/5fl2ayZlbh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 8, 2022

In the video, you can see Griner being transported to the airport where she later boards a plane that will bring her home to the United States. This development comes after the US government was able to successfully negotiate a prisoner swap involving Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout aka “The Merchant of Death.”

Brittney Griner even spoke to the Russian press briefly as she waited for her flight to take off. The Phoenix Mercury center said with a big smile on her face that she was feeling “happy” to be released from prison. When asked if she knew where she was headed, however, Griner admitted that she did not. She was told that she was headed back home to the United States, which was clearly a relief for the 32-year-old.

Personalities from in and around the WNBA and the NBA have already shared their reactions to this welcome development. News of her release had Twitter buzzing as they celebrated the end of Brittney Griner’s nightmare in Russia. She’s finally headed back home, and all the hard work, effort, and prayers have finally come to fruition.