By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

They did it. They finally did it. The United States government has successfully negotiated a prisoner swap with the Kremlin that will finally see the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian penitentiary. This is long overdue, no doubt, but the most important thing right now is that Griner is now heading home.

NBA superstars Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics were some of the first personalities from around the league to react to the surprising yet very welcome news from Thursday:

BG Free 💙 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 8, 2022

Other NBA stars such as Trae Young and Kyrie Irving also caught wind of the news and they too took to Twitter to share their delight in this development:

FREED BG🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 8, 2022

Welcome Home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) December 8, 2022

The Phoenix Suns, who obviously hold close ties with Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, also came out with a statement regarding her release. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton were also more than happy to welcome Brittney home:

The general sentiment from the players revolves around gratefulness. Finally, after nearly three hundred days in prison, Brittney Griner’s nightmare has come to an end. The feeling of gratitude also extended to NBA personalities that are no longer in the league:

Welcome home BG!! 🙌🏿 🙏🏿 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 8, 2022

BG is FREE ‼️ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 8, 2022

According to reports, the Russian government agreed to a prisoner swap for Griner that will see jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka “The Merchant of Death,” released from incarceration. It’s an undeniably steep price to pay, but at this point, we’re all just happy to see Griner finally getting released.