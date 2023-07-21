Famous YouTuber JiDion has made a name for himself by doing absurd pranks at public events, namely sporting events. His most recent stunt of him sleeping at a WNBA game has now backfired, as he has been banned from all NBA related events, reports Dexerto's Virginia Glaze.

JiDion has been banned indefinitely from all NBA related events after falling asleep courtside at a WNBA game. pic.twitter.com/8hCxENMf5S — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 20, 2023

JiDion has gone viral in the past for getting haircuts at big sporting events like the major US Open tennis tournament, a stunt that saw him get kicked out. He also got a haircut sitting court side at an NBA game, but that didn't lead to him getting booted from the building.

It now seems like the pranks have caught up to him, at least for now. It will be interesting to see if this ban remains in tact; it is not that hard to buy a ticket and get into an NBA or WNBA game, and it is highly unlikely that all arena officials across both leagues will know who JiDion is if he tries to get into a game. Still, a prank will definitely be harder to pull off now that he is on the NBA's radar.

Despite the ban, this won't have much of an effect on JiDion and his career as a prankster. He has gotten into trouble with the law before and this didn't stop him from continuing to make videos. Although he might be in trouble with the NBA now, there is no doubt that he will continue to come up with pranks and make content out of them. Stay tuned for the next viral prank done by JiDion that might once again lead him into some hot water.