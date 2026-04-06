After dropping a series to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Kansas City Royals are preparing for a three-game clash with the Cleveland Guardians. Working in Kansas City's favor will be the return of a crucial bat.

The Royals have reinstated infielder/outfielder Michael Massey from the 10-day injured list, the team announced. In turn, fellow infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin has been optioned to Triple-A.

Massey began the season on the IL due to a calf strain. But after going through a minor league rehab assignment, he is now ready to join the Royals. With Kansas City entering Monday's matchup holding a 4-5 record, they'll hope Massey can bring a bit of a spark.

During the 2025 campaign, the utility man appeared in just 77 games due to injuries, hitting .244 with three home runs, 20 RBIs and two stolen bases. Over his four years and 358 total games with the Royals, Massey has hit .243 with 36 home runs, 137 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

He appeared in 100+ games in both the 2023 and 2024 season. Each time, Massey had at least 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. While his numbers may not jump off the page, Massey will be moving all around the diamond. Having a player with pop who can play numerous positions will be a strong asset to have.

Most of his experience has come at second base. But Massey has also played third base and left field at the major league level. The Royals will be creative in how they get Massey into the lineup.

While early in the season, any AL Central matchup is pivotal for two contenders battling it out. Monday's matchup will give each side a first look at where they stand. And now, Massey will be able to help prove the Royals are ready to take over the division.