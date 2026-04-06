The WNBA free agency period is officially underway after a shocking Angel Reese trade. The Chicago Sky sent the All-Star to the Atlanta Dream for a 2027 and 2028 first-round pick. They could be the catalyst for the Phoenix Mercury making their own move.

One of those could involve upgrading the center position. Although Natasha Mack has excelled with the Mercury, her offensive game doesn't align with head coach Nate Tibbetts's vision of a five-out offense.

Granted, her defense is the calling card, but they can pursue someone who fits the mold: Azura Stevens.

The near 2025 Most Improved Player made a statement this past season. She posted career highs across the board while playing and starting in all 44 games.

Sometimes, the best ability is availability, but her skill set transcends that. Stevens is a true five-out weapon, knocking down nearly 40% of her threes on roughly five attempts a game.

Her rebounding is something that Phoenix can massively benefit from. They do have Alyssa Thomas, who averaged 8.8 rebounds per game. But simply having someone who can have that inside-out influence can massively benefit the entire team.

Would the Mercury have the money to sign Azura Stevens?

The latter is an unrestricted free agent, and the Mercury have plenty on their plate after the historic CBA negotiations. They have five unrestricted free agents, three of whom are labeled the “core” of the team.

And then, DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb were massive parts of Phoenix's 2025 WNBA Finals run. However, both players might have more years behind them than ahead of them.

If they re-sign Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, and Thomas to the supermax extension, that only leaves $2.8 million on the table. Not to mention, the roster carries 14 total players, but 12 of whom the team will need to sign.

For someone of her caliber, she'll likely request a lucrative contract after her breakout season. Although Stevens was stressed about the expansion draft, she'll have plenty of teams interested in acquiring her.

Most importantly, she fits into the mold of the present-day team. Entering her ninth season, she appears to simply scratch the surface of who she is as a player.

The former UConn standout had a head coach in Lynne Roberts who knows how to maximize a player's skillset. If she joins the Mercury, Tibbetts will do more of the same.

In only two seasons, he's had a star-studded roster but elevated players that the general public might've thought of as role players. Two of the biggest examples can be Natasha Cloud and Natasha Mack.

The current New York Liberty guard has always been a defensive menace, but she grew offensively and had that breakout year. The same goes for Mack, who was the Energizer Bunny and lifted their defensive presence as a shot blocker and rebounder.

Again, the Mercury have many questions to answer before signing anyone, but adding Stevens can do more for them than they realize.